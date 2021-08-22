'We're Going to Help Him' - Pep Guardiola Discusses Jack Grealish Start to Man City Life

Pep Guardiola provided his thoughts on how Jack Grealish has settled into life at Manchester City prior to their 5-0 victory over Norwich City on Saturday afternoon.

After last week's disappointing start to the defence of their Premier League title at the hands of Tottenham, City sealed an emphatic win over the Canaries in front of a jam-packed Etihad Stadium.

Grealish, making his home debut for the Manchester side, looked sharp throughout and scored his first goal for Guardiola's side, after failing to influence proceedings in his first two appearances for City.

Speaking about the England international prior to his side's win at the weekend, Guardiola said: "Everyone needs time, of course for Jack (Grealish), a bit more (time), because he is new," as quoted by City's official website.

READ MORE: Harry Kane holds 'fear' over Man City switch this summer

READ MORE: Bernardo Silva's summer intentions made clear amid uncertainty

"The team is going to help Jack (Grealish) be who he is, and he will be part of the team we want to be. All together. Alone, we cannot do it. As for my squad, I don't have any doubts.

"What they have done so far, for many, many years, the main group is the same. I know their mentality, I know they want to do it (win trophies), but football is unpredictable. Anything can happen. Bad periods can happen again, but I am more than optimistic (for the season ahead)."

City have responded well after making a shaky start to the new campaign amid uncertainty surrounding the future of certain key players at the Etihad Stadium.

READ MORE: Harry Kane employs new PR firm amid Man City transfer links

READ MORE: Club president provides damning valuation amid City interest in striker

Goals from Jack Grealish, Aymeric Laporte, Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus and an early own-goal by Norwich City goalkeeper Tim Krul helped City to their first win of the new campaign.

With the Champions League finalists still chasing a move for Tottenham striker Harry Kane, City's attack could be strengthened further with less than 10 days left before the transfer window shuts on August 31.

The likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden and John Stones are also yet to return to action for Guardiola's side, who welcome Arsenal to the Etihad Stadium next week ahead of the first international break of the 2021/22 season.

Follow us for the latest news and match coverage: @City_Xtra.