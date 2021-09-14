"We're Going to Help Him" - Pep Guardiola Highlights Improvements of Man City Midfielder

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says defensive midfielder Rodri is still coming into his own within the squad at the Etihad Stadium.

Rodri has been firmly fixed under the microscope among Manchester City fans and pundits since he joined the club in 2019 for a reported fee of £62 million.

It is widely believed that the pivot midfielder is the most important position in Pep Guardiola's tactical setup, and with Brazilian veteran Fernandinho slowly reaching retirement, his long term successor can not skip a beat.

Rodri has impressed in spells across recent seasons, however not everybody is fully convinced by his ability to reach the same heights as Fernandinho - who has locked down that position for almost seven seasons now.

READ MORE: Man City ready for £100M fight for Declan Rice

READ MORE: Primary left-back targets reveals stance amid Man City interest

However, according to Pep Guardiola, the Spain international is still young, and improving all the time.

"He played really well. The national team helped him a lot to develop his skills and we're going to help him because he's a young player," said Guardiola in his pre-match press conference on Tuesday ahead of the Champions League clash with RB Leipzig.

He continued, "When you play in September or October, the decision is how he behaves in a specific moment. Sometimes I make a mistake. If he can understand he can be a better player, he will do it."

READ MORE: Bernardo Silva heaps praise on Man City midfielder Jack Grealish

READ MORE: Pep Guardiola opens up on tactical tweak in Premier League victory

The 25-year-old will likely have the time to prove himself this season as Fernandinho's role begins to wane.

However, there have been talks in recent months that defensive midfielder is high up on the transfer priority list for the Manchester City hierarchy, which could serve as a boost to Rodri who will want to fight to become the long term successor to the Brazilian.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra