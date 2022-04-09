Skip to main content

"We're Going to Need the Fans Behind Us" - Phil Foden Sends Manchester City Supporter Rallying Call Ahead of Liverpool Clash

Phil Foden has called on the Manchester City supporters to make the difference in Sunday's crucial Premier League clash against Liverpool.

There was massive surprise amongst the Manchester City fanbase when Phil Foden was not named in Pep Guardiola's starting XI to face Atletico Madrid in midweek.

The Stockport-born midfielder is normally one of the first names on the teamsheet, but the manager instead opted for Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling on the wings, with Bernardo Silva operating the false nine.

After 65 minutes of no goals, Foden was brought onto the field and made the difference in under 90 seconds - slipping through De Bruyne to open the scoring and hand City a first-leg lead against Atletico Madrid.

His performance may have confirmed a spot in Guardiola's team to take on Liverpool this weekend in a crucial Premier League clash.

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of the title showdown, Foden knows it is a massive game, but believes there is still plenty of points to play for between now and May.

"There's still a few games to go in the league, so it’s not going to be the decider of the league but we know it’s a massive game," the 21-year-old told reporters.

"We're going to need the fans behind us because they've been great before at home to Liverpool, but we're just going to try and win."

Much like the neck-and-neck 2018/19 title race, City and Liverpool are separated by just one point and a result, either way, will go a long way in determining the destiny of the Premier League trophy.

Foden, however, believes even after the game on Sunday, there are still plenty of twists and turns to come before the end of the season.

He said, "I think it will feel better if one of us wins, instead of just running away with the league - it's much better to win the hard way sometimes. 

"Both teams are going at it and there is going to be a lot of ups and downs before the end of the season I believe," Foden concluded.

