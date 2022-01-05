“We’re Going to See a Downfall So Bad”, “Refuse to Believe We’d Downgrade!” - Some Man City Fans React to Possible Pep Guardiola Replacements

Some Manchester City fans have reacted to a list of potential Pep Guardiola replacements; including Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta and Crystal Palace’s Patrick Vieira.

Since the takeover of Manchester City by the Abu Dhabi investment group in 2008, the hierarchy have had to make countless tough decisions to ensure the on-field success continues.

From sacking fan favourite Italian coach Roberto Mancini, to not offering Sergio Agüero a new contract extension last summer - every decision has proven to be the correct one.

But maybe the biggest and hardest question remains - who replaces Pep Guardiola as manager of Manchester City once the Catalan ultimately decides to leave the club in the coming years.

A lot of supporters may reference cross-town rivals Manchester United's transition from Sir Alex Ferguson to David Moyes when trying to explain how impossible this move will be to predict.

Appointing the right manager will be crucial in ensuring Manchester City does not fall in the way the Red Devils have, and remain competitive for every major trophy.

According to a new report by The Athletic, Manchester City have been ‘keeping tabs’ on both Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta and Crystal Palace’s Patrick Vieira, with both managers ‘in their thoughts’ as a potential successor to Pep Guardiola if and when the time comes.

The Catalan has 18 months left on his current contract, and there is no word at the moment on if he will decide to extend his stay or call time on an illustrious career in Manchester.

Some Manchester City fans have reacted to the Athletic's report over on City Xtra's Twitter page, with a meltdown over Pep Guardiola's eventual departure slowly starting to begin.

Here are a few of our favourites:

