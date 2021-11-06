"We're Going to Try and Stop Him!" - Bernardo Silva Sends Out Derby Day Warning to Man United Star

Bernardo Silva and Cristiano Ronaldo are long-time Portugal teammates, but they'll face each other in Saturday's Manchester Derby.

Bernardo Silva (27) has been playing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo since his national senior debut in 2015.

But though both men started out playing for one of Portugal's biggest clubs, their domestic careers have taken very different paths. This season marks the first time both have played in the same league at the same time.

And City's midfield magician told Sky Sports what it's like to come up against his international teammates.

"We're going to try and stop him (Ronaldo), and make sure that he doesn't score on Saturday," said Silva.

"But we're not playing against Cristiano, we're playing against Manchester United. We're going to be focussed on our job."

Though this is Silva's first time coming up against the five-time Ballon D'Or winner, he's no stranger to facing other international teammates.

"I've played against many of my [Portugal] teammates," Silva acknowledged.

"When I play Wolves I play against half of the national team, when I play Liverpool I play against [Diogo] Jota, when I play United I play against Bruno [Fernandes] as well."

Speaking of Portuguese internationals, both Ruben Dias and Joao Cancelo are expected to line up alongside Silva for Saturday's crucial derby- and as members of City's backline, they'll be the ones primarily tasked with keeping Ronaldo and Fernandes quiet.

Ronaldo has had a predictably productive start to life back at Old Trafford.

While the striker has scored four times in his first six Premier League games this season, his Champions League form has been even more lethal, with five goals in six appearances.

Bernardo Silva has also been in excellent form to start the new campaign, winning two consecutive Etihad Player of the Month awards and scoring twice from midfield.

A win for City would see them move six points clear of rivals United after 11 matches.

