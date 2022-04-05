"We’re Going to Try Our Best to Make Our Fans Happy” - Bernardo Silva Sends Defiant Message Ahead of Champions League Clash

Bernardo Silva has spoken about Manchester City's desire to lift the Champions League and why they are 'better prepared' than last season to finally reign supreme in Europe.

Since the arrival of Pep Guardiola, Manchester City have undoubtedly emerged as the most dominant force in English football.

Winning three Premier League titles, one FA Cup, and four Carabao Cups during his reign, a glimpse at the Catalan boss’ trophy haul at the Etihad Stadium is sufficient proof of the club’s incredible success over the years.

However, there is a common feeling that lifting the all-elusive Champions League trophy will cement this City side’s status in and among some of the greatest club teams in the modern era.

Ahead of the first leg of their quarter-final against Atletico Madrid, Bernardo Silva has discussed City’s desire to win Europe’s elite competition.

IMAGO / PA Images “It’s not just another game, it’s a very important game for us, it’s a competition that maybe just Scott Carson won. "Pep as well but the club has never won it. Most of us have never won it. We really want to do it,” he revealed ahead of the clash on Tuesday night.

IMAGO / PA Images The Portuguese international continued, “Over the years, we weren’t able to do it, it is the only one missing and we want to go for it again.



"The pressure is always there and we know these fans always expect us to perform well in this competition and we’re going to try our best to make our fans happy and proud of us.”

After last season’s Champions League campaign ultimately ended in heartbreak in the final, Silva and co. will be raring to finally go the distance this term.

The in-form midfielder went on to give an insight into why the Sky Blues are better prepared to face the challenges that the competition is set to present this time around.

“The team I see today is better prepared than even last season," Silva said.

"It comes from disappointment. We know each other better. It’s been five or six years we’ve been with Pep. We keep learning from our mistakes.”

