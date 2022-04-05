Skip to main content

"We’re Going to Try Our Best to Make Our Fans Happy” - Bernardo Silva Sends Defiant Message Ahead of Champions League Clash

Bernardo Silva has spoken about Manchester City's desire to lift the Champions League and why they are 'better prepared' than last season to finally reign supreme in Europe.

Since the arrival of Pep Guardiola, Manchester City have undoubtedly emerged as the most dominant force in English football.

Winning three Premier League titles, one FA Cup, and four Carabao Cups during his reign, a glimpse at the Catalan boss’ trophy haul at the Etihad Stadium is sufficient proof of the club’s incredible success over the years.

However, there is a common feeling that lifting the all-elusive Champions League trophy will cement this City side’s status in and among some of the greatest club teams in the modern era.

Ahead of the first leg of their quarter-final against Atletico Madrid, Bernardo Silva has discussed City’s desire to win Europe’s elite competition.

imago1011066578h

It’s not just another game, it’s a very important game for us, it’s a competition that maybe just Scott Carson won.

imago1011066577h

"Pep as well but the club has never won it. Most of us have never won it. We really want to do it,” he revealed ahead of the clash on Tuesday night.

imago1011066527h

The Portuguese international continued, “Over the years, we weren’t able to do it, it is the only one missing and we want to go for it again. 

"The pressure is always there and we know these fans always expect us to perform well in this competition and we’re going to try our best to make our fans happy and proud of us.”

Scroll to Continue

Read More

After last season’s Champions League campaign ultimately ended in heartbreak in the final, Silva and co. will be raring to finally go the distance this term.

The in-form midfielder went on to give an insight into why the Sky Blues are better prepared to face the challenges that the competition is set to present this time around.

The team I see today is better prepared than even last season," Silva said.

"It comes from disappointment. We know each other better. It’s been five or six years we’ve been with Pep. We keep learning from our mistakes.”

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

imago1011069876h
News

"It’s a Joy to Be Here!" - Pep Guardiola Provides Honest Thoughts Ahead of Manchester City's Hectic April Period

By Srinivas Sadhanand5 hours ago
imago1011067325h
News

Pep Guardiola Rejects Idea of Atletico Madrid 'Playing Ugly' Providing Example of Manchester City Parking the Bus This Season

By Srinivas Sadhanand6 hours ago
imago1006625819h (1)
News

Manchester City Have THREE Players One Booking Away From Suspension in Atletico Madrid Clash

By Harry Siddall7 hours ago
imago1011017768h
News

Pep Guardiola Reveals Manchester City Star Has Returned to the Club 'A Little Bit Sad' Following International Duties

By Srinivas Sadhanand18 hours ago
imago1011070233h
Match Coverage

Training Gallery: Manchester City Put Final Preparations Together Ahead of Champions League Quarter-Final First-Leg Clash Against Atletico Madrid

By Freddie Pye19 hours ago
imago1006611733h (1)
Match Coverage

The Latest on Ruben Dias, Kyle Walker and Jose Gimenez Ahead of Man City vs Atletico Madrid (Champions League Quarter-Final First-Leg)

By Harry Winters19 hours ago
City players training cover
News

Bernardo Silva Lauds 'Incredible' Manchester City Star Ahead of Champions League Quarter-Final Tie

By Harry Winters20 hours ago
imago1011012031h
Match Coverage

Riyad Mahrez, Rodri and Ilkay Gundogan ALL Approaching Individual Landmarks – Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid Stat Preview (Champions League Quarter-Final)

By Brandon Evans20 hours ago