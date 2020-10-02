“We're happy with the draw" - Man City sporting director reacts to the Champions League draw

Death, taxes and a comfortable UEFA Champions League group. It’s that time of year again, with rival fans frothing at the mouth out of sheer jealousy as City secure another comfortable draw that should all but guarantee them a spot in the knockout stages.

The draw sees the team face off against Porto, Marseille and Olympiakos whilst avoiding all of the serious contenders that were also in the first pot.

Following the draw, Txiki Begiristain shared his thoughts through an in-house interview with Man City:

“We're happy with the draw but we always know the difficulty of all teams that we play against. The Champions League is becoming more and more difficult every year, you can see surprises already with some clubs out of the first group.

"The only thing that I can say about Porto is they have been great after the lockdown. They were clear ahead of Benfica in the league and finally they got the league. They are a strong side with a lot of experience..."

Furthermore, Begiristain also looked ahead to the knockout stages of the tournament whilst reflecting on how the side has fared in these matches over recent seasons:

“We have to take out our willingness of winning or the need to win this competition - maybe it is not helping. We have to show calmness and respect to this competition but we have to really believe that we can win."

"I hope we play with fans [in the knockout stages] so we will have them in the stadiums. Then the luck, the opponent, the fact you can play a second leg at home - I would like to have more luck in the knockouts if we deserve to be in them.”

