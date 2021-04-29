"We're not tired, we don't think about tiredness!" - Man City star provides rallying call ahead of crucial Premier League and Champions League fixtures

Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez gave a rallying call during his post-match interview with the official club website, after his side's remarkable 2-1 victory in Paris against PSG on Wednesday night.

Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez provided his teammates with a rallying call during his post-match interview with the official club website, after his side's remarkable 2-1 victory against PSG on Wednesday night.

Despite the hectic fixture schedule, which now sees Pep Guardiola's squad having less than 24 hours in Manchester before travelling to London to face Crystal Palace on Saturday, the Algeria international stated that these occasions and big stages do not cause tiredness within the team.

Speaking on a number of topics with CityTV, Riyad Mahrez opened up by assessing the game itself, stating, "We showed two faces today. First-half we were alright, but we weren't that good, we let them play too much, even if they didn't have any chances. They had more of the ball, we didn't play our football."

"In the second-half we were more there. We put them in their half and in front of their box, and we played the way we play. Obviously the two goals is a bit of luck but we'll take it - it's inside the net and we go forward!"

Despite the importance of two away goals, Riyad Mahrez was determined not to get too carried away, given the recent performances of Paris Saint-Germain away from home against some of Europe's biggest clubs - including the current holders of the Champions League.

"It's very good, it's very good! But we have to not forget that PSG is a very good team away - they scored four goals in Barcelona, and three goals in Bayern Munich, so we have to be careful. But I think if we stay solid like we did today, we were very solid behind, it was very good. I think we have to stay like this and it will be good in the second-leg."

The 30 year-old continued by admitting that fortune and luck played a major role in his free-kick that completed the turnaround at the Parc des Princes, but reiterated the belief within the Manchester City squad that they could secure the victory in the first-leg of the semi-final.

Mahrez stated, "I wanted to go around the wall to be honest, and I missed it. But it went between the two players [in the wall] and fortunately it went in. We were so happy because we knew we could win here and to score to make it 2-1 for the team was amazing!"

Pep Guardiola has often reiterated the lack of time that Manchester City have to reflect and in some cases celebrate victories such as that of Wednesday night, but Riyad Mahrez revealed that the team will 'enjoy' the achievement - despite the tie still having another 90 minutes to go.

"We're going to have time to enjoy it a little bit, even if it's not over. Obviously we have a big second-leg at home, but today we're going to drop a little bit the pressure and enjoy, have food, sleep, and then tomorrow we're going to concentrate on Crystal Palace."

The fixtures continue to come thick and fast for Manchester City, and the gap between games could not be any shorter than an evening kick-off on a Wednesday night, and then an early kick-off in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

That is what Manchester City are now having to contend with as they gear up to face Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park, with the Premier League title a maximum of six points away.

Mahrez though, admitted he loves the relentless nature of the current schedule.

"I love playing every three days. I love it. We go again, Friday, we go to London, play Saturday against Crystal Palace, come back and play against PSG. That's the way you have to live your profession, your football. It's very good. These type of stages, these type of important games, we're not tired. We don't think about tiredness. We just have to recover quick, and be focused on the next games."

