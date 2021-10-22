    • October 22, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/OpinionsSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE

    "We're Not Top of the Premier League, Not Top of the Champions League Group" - Bernardo Silva Provides Honest Assessment of Start to Season

    Bernardo Silva has discussed his form and Manchester City's start to the season following their 5-1 win against Club Brugge in the group-stage of the Champions League
    Author:
    Publish date:

    The Portugal international is in a rich vein of form since the start of the campaign, as he recently collected City's Player of the Month for September after a series of outstanding displays at the heart of midfield.

    After helping City reach their first-ever Champions League final last season, the midfielder had his heart set on a move away from the Etihad Stadium, as per various reports, with the likes of Barcelona and Atletico Madrid linked with a move for the ex-Monaco man.

    However, despite there being uncertainty surrounding his future in Manchester, Bernardo has not let his performances dip on the pitch, which has saw him earn praise from City boss Pep Guardiola.

    READ MORE: The focus of Raheem Sterling amid doubts over future revealed

    READ MORE: Leaked details of 2022/2023 Man City home kit

    "I feel very good right now, I feel I'm helping the team, I feel we're doing well," said Bernardo following City's recent 5-1 victory over Club Brugge in the Champions League, as quoted by the club's official website.

    "We need to start winning games, because we're not top of the Premier League, we're not top of our Champions League group. I feel like the team's in a good momentum and I feel good as well."

    Bernardo has netted twice in 11 outings across all competitions since August, including the opener in City's recent 2-0 win against Burnley in the Premier League, with Kevin De Bruyne also getting on the scoresheet.

    READ MORE: Aymeric Laporte provides insight into Phil Foden relationship

    READ MORE: Pep Guardiola compares development of City starlet to cooking

    Bernardo in particular, has put in eye-catching performances in his side's meetings with Chelsea, Liverpool and PSG over the past month, as he has once again become almost a guaranteed starter for Guardiola in crunch ties.

    The midfielder added: "Sometimes things go a little bit better than other (seasons), and this season I'm starting well.

    "I'm feeling very confident, I feel the team is doing well, and it's just the beginning, so we have to keep going and winning our games."

    You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

    sipa_35645291
    News

    "We're Not Top of the Premier League, Not Top of the Champions League Group" - Bernardo Silva Provides Honest Assessment of Start to Season

    52 seconds ago
    sipa_29173330
    News

    Man City Join Forces With Newcastle United to Challenge Premier League Vote Against Restriction of Sponsorship Deals

    11 hours ago
    sipa_35646600
    Transfer Rumours

    Premier League and European Giant Named as Potential Suitors for Man City's Raheem Sterling

    16 hours ago
    sipa_35656447
    Transfer Rumours

    Erling Haaland Wage Demands Revealed With €75M Release Clause to be 'Inflated' - Man City, Man United, Chelsea, and Real Madrid 'in the Race'

    17 hours ago
    Haaland
    News

    "The League Ain't Ready", "Reliable Source As Well!" - Plenty of Man City Fans React to Latest Erling Haaland Transfer Reports

    18 hours ago
    sipa_35645291
    News

    Bernardo Silva Sends Message to Man City Fans Following Difficult 'Past Months'

    18 hours ago
    sipa_35646584
    News

    Fantasy Premier League: Gameweek Nine Preview

    19 hours ago
    sipa_32550352
    News

    Man City Star Spends Day Off at Blackpool Pleasure Beach Following Champions League Victory

    19 hours ago