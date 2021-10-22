"We're Not Top of the Premier League, Not Top of the Champions League Group" - Bernardo Silva Provides Honest Assessment of Start to Season

Bernardo Silva has discussed his form and Manchester City's start to the season following their 5-1 win against Club Brugge in the group-stage of the Champions League

The Portugal international is in a rich vein of form since the start of the campaign, as he recently collected City's Player of the Month for September after a series of outstanding displays at the heart of midfield.

After helping City reach their first-ever Champions League final last season, the midfielder had his heart set on a move away from the Etihad Stadium, as per various reports, with the likes of Barcelona and Atletico Madrid linked with a move for the ex-Monaco man.

However, despite there being uncertainty surrounding his future in Manchester, Bernardo has not let his performances dip on the pitch, which has saw him earn praise from City boss Pep Guardiola.

"I feel very good right now, I feel I'm helping the team, I feel we're doing well," said Bernardo following City's recent 5-1 victory over Club Brugge in the Champions League, as quoted by the club's official website.

"We need to start winning games, because we're not top of the Premier League, we're not top of our Champions League group. I feel like the team's in a good momentum and I feel good as well."

Bernardo has netted twice in 11 outings across all competitions since August, including the opener in City's recent 2-0 win against Burnley in the Premier League, with Kevin De Bruyne also getting on the scoresheet.

Bernardo in particular, has put in eye-catching performances in his side's meetings with Chelsea, Liverpool and PSG over the past month, as he has once again become almost a guaranteed starter for Guardiola in crunch ties.

The midfielder added: "Sometimes things go a little bit better than other (seasons), and this season I'm starting well.

"I'm feeling very confident, I feel the team is doing well, and it's just the beginning, so we have to keep going and winning our games."

