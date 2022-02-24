"We're Turning Into United!", "This is Embarrassing" - Several Manchester City Fans React to Key Fernandinho Contract Update

Several Manchester City supporters have voiced their opinions on social media following a crucial update in Fernandinho's contract situation at the Etihad Stadium past the summer.

With less than six months left on his existing deal at the Etihad Stadium, a decision will soon need to be made on whether the club would like to offer Fernandinho a contract extension as a player or have the Brazilian take up a managerial position in the east side of Manchester.

Fernandinho, who signed a one-year contract extension with the Premier League champions last year, has been largely kept out of the starting XI by Rodri's incredible rise since the start of the campaign, limiting the veteran midfielder to 20 appearances across all competitions this season.

However, the four-time Premier League winner is an integral member of the Manchester City dressing room and though he has not played week-in, week-out for Pep Guardiola this season, his experience and advice for some of the club's young guns have made him an indispensable part of the first-team squad.

It was reported recently that Manchester City will keep playing and coaching options on the table when talks begin with the club captain over his future past the summer.

The club further believe that Fernandinho's demeanour, leadership and presence around the club would remain instrumental to Pep Guardiola and his staff, though the final decision rests in the hands of the former Shakhtar Donetsk man

As per a new update from Brazilian outlet Torecedores, whose information has been translated and relayed by Sport Witness, Manchester City have been moving ‘behind the scenes’ to renew Fernandinho's contract by one year with an improved salary.

Manchester City are reportedly highly keen to have the 36-year-old as part of proceedings at the Etihad Stadium in some capacity, which is testament to how highly Fernandinho is regarded by members of the club's hierarchy

Plenty of Manchester City fans have since taken to social media to express their opinions on a one-year extension for Fernandinho, who has been a loyal servant to the club since his arrival to the Etihad Stadium in 2013.

