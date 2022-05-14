Skip to main content

West Ham's David Moyes Heaps Praise on Manchester City as a 'Business'

David Moyes has complimented Manchester City's investment over the years by describing the club as a 'really well-run business', ahead of his side's clash with Pep Guardiola's squad.

Since Manchester City’s much-publicised takeover by the Abu Dhabi United Group in 2008, several critics have merely correlated the club’s lavish spending habits with their rousing success over the years.

However, an aspect of Manchester City's rise that largely goes under the radar is their savvy recruitment, that has managed to set them apart from the rest of their competitors.

A perfect example of this is Manchester City’s most recent acquisition of Erling Haaland, as they have managed to secure arguably the most sought-after striker in the world for £51 million - a bargain in the context of the calibre of player in question.

Speaking ahead of his side’s upcoming clash against the Premier League champions, West Ham boss David Moyes has offered his thoughts on Manchester City’s investment over the years.

Not only are they a good team, but they’re a really well-run business", the London Stadium boss opened.

"They’ve got a structure to how they do things. They’ve got a way about their signings. It’s something a lot of clubs would look to but they’ve had great funding over many years, and they will continue to get that."

Moyes continued during his pre-match press conference, "It is getting harder to compete and be competitive with them, but I’ve always said I hope money is not the biggest thing in football."

The Scottish manager’s assessment about Manchester City’s business-savvy ways is arguably bang on the money, as barring their £100 million outlay on Jack Grealish from Aston Villa last summer, none of their acquisitions are amongst the top-ten most expensive signings in Premier League history.

Their recruitment has especially been elevated during the Pep Guardiola era, as they have managed to replace their club legends in fine fashion.

With the likes of Ederson, Ruben Dias, Kyle Walker, Rodri and Bernardo Silva being tailor-made successors to legendary icons such as Joe Hart, Vincent Kompany, Pablo Zabaleta, Fernandinho and David Silva respectively, it’s safe to say that Manchester City have used their vast resources in the best way possible.

