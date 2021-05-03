"We've been looking for this moment for many years!” - What Pep Guardiola has said about the Champions League semi-final second-leg against PSG

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is remaining calm, ahead of Tuesday’s second-leg showdown with PSG in the Champions League semi-final, despite the suggestion that it is the biggest game of his Etihad career.

Pep Guardiola was cool, calm, and collected, as the idea that the second-leg clash against the Ligue 1 giants is the most important game he has managed at Manchester City thus far.

The club will look to clinch a spot in their first ever Champions League final, but that does not seem to phase the Manchester City boss, as he addressed the media on Monday afternoon.

“I don't know. It's the first time most of us are here together. I know what we're playing for. In these games you don't need much emotions - be calm and know what you have to do,” he said in the press conference.

He continued, “I don't have to tell anyone, the players, backroom, staff, cookers, everyone knows how important it is. We've been looking for this moment for many years.”

As his defender, John Stones, stated before him, the Manchester City squad will just be focused on enforcing their own identity into the match against Mauricio Pochettino's men this week.

“We spoke a lot yesterday and today who we are, what we have to do. We don't speak about PSG because we play against them a week ago. We just speak about us, us and us and what we have to do.”

Manchester City head into the second-leg on the back of a pivotal 2-1 away win in the first-leg. If they can repeat the performance on display in Paris one week ago, the squad could likely find themselves just 90 minutes away from Champions League glory.

