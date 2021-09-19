"We've Got Many Things To Improve" - Ruben Dias Pinpoints How Man City Can Be Successful This Season

Ruben Dias believes the mentality of Pep Guardiola and the entire squad will inspire Manchester City to improve and be even more successful this season.

Since his £62 million move from Benfica towards the back end of the summer transfer window last year, Ruben Dias has been a revelation at Manchester City.

Completely transforming a depleted backline, the 24-year-old was awarded the Football Writers' Association Footballer of the Year in recognition of a stellar 2020/2021 season, in which he won the Premier League and Carabao Cup.

Despite falling at the final hurdle in the Champions League, no one can argue Manchester City enjoyed a hugely fruitful campaign.

The question now remains; how can they improve on this continued success?

Ruben Dias believes there is a simple answer, while speaking to the club's official website this week.

“Obviously [we need to improve]. And believe me the first team to not be happy with what they are right now at the moment, it's us,” Dias told Manchester City earlier this week.

“The first team that knows that they've still got a lot to improve, that's us. And yes, I think that's one of our major strengths, to know that even though we might have just done a brilliant season, we've got many things to improve."

“At the end of it all that's the way we do it. That's the way we look at football, we look at our lives. It's just to be better each day.”

The defender has highlighted Pep Guardiola as the team's main motivation to improve, with the Catalan manager constantly demanding higher quality from his players on a daily basis.

"I spoke last season about Pep’s mentality. And I think that's the answer,” Dias stated.

“Look at how much he has won, look at how much every single player in the club has won. I'm probably one that has won the least and they just keep on doing it."

“And that's because the mentality is there, and they know what resources they need to pull when they’ve won, and they need to do it again. So, I think, naturally, it's in ourselves in our team. And we'll just go for it again,” the centre-back concluded.

