What 14 Premier League clubs think about Man City after apology over Super League breakaway attempt

Despite being over a week since the first news of a potential European Super League emerged in English media, and the fall of the attempted breakaway within that time, news continues to come providing further insight into the situation now.

While statements of apology have already been released by several of the leading Premier League clubs dubbed as the "Big Six", there is still some doubt over whether the relationship between the clubs and the other 14 top-flight sides is damaged beyond repair.

One journalist who has been keeping a close eye on the situation and the views from top-flight club executives is Sky Sports' Kaveh Solhekol, and he provides an update on the views of some of the 14 Premier League clubs on Manchester City.

According to Solhekol speaking on Sky Sports on Monday afternoon, Manchester City are the only club from the Premier League's "Big Six" who have so far had any success in reaching out to the other 14 sides.

It is claimed that while nobody from the other 14 sides believes Manchester City are 'blameless' in the situation, there is a 'general acceptance' that they were not one of the driving forces behind the attempted breakaway to a European Super League.

Solhekol continued, "Some people are willing to give City the benefit of the doubt, they don't think Manchester City are blameless when it comes to the breakaway, but they accept the fact that City were not one of the ringleaders behind the breakaway."

From the viewpoint of Manchester City fans, they have already received a written apology from the club's chief executive Ferran Soriano, but for some, that isn't enough as fans continue to vent their anger towards those in high positions at the Etihad.

A number of protest banners were spotted at Wembley Stadium on Sunday afternoon, where Manchester City welcomed 2,000 travelling supporters for the Carabao Cup final - the first time City fans have been in attendance at a football match since stadiums were closed at the start of the pandemic last year.

