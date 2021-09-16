"What A Bargain!", "Reminds Me Of Sterling" - Plenty Of Man City Fans React To Jack Grealish's First Champions League Goal

Plenty of Manchester City fans have reacted to Jack Grealish's first Champions League goal against RB Leipzig last night.

Signed for a British record £100 million in the summer, Jack Grealish moved to Manchester City for one major reason - to shine in the Champions League. Despite his love of Aston Villa, the 26-year-old took the leap and moved to the Etihad Stadium.

Since arriving at the club, Grealish has made an instant impression. Starting in every competitive fixture so far, the midfielder has contributed with two goals and two assists in five games.

The most recent of them goals came in the Champions League on Wednesday night. Picking the ball up on the left and driving at the defence, Grealish cut expertly onto his right foot and picked out the top corner.

Not a bad goal for your Champions League debut...

Wheeling away in celebration, you could see how much that meant to Grealish, who is under massive pressure to be the difference in these games. His excitement was matched by fans at City Xtra, who took to social media to rave about their star man.

One particular fan also raised a very valid point. Grealish's direct nature of play is something we've been accustom too over the years, particularly from Raheem Sterling, and there are definitely parallels between the pair.

