    • November 29, 2021
    "What a Joke!", "Fraud Award" - Many Man City Fans React to Star Defender's Ballon d'Or Ranking

    Many Manchester City fans have reacted to Ruben Dias' Ballon d'Or ranking, as announced tonight at the annual awards evening.
    Just a year into his Manchester City career, Ruben Dias is already used to picking up individual accolades.

    Signing from Benfica for a fee of £62 million, the Portuguese international knew he had a big job on his hands. City were leaking goals and Dias was the man tasked with solving that very issue.

    From that point onwards, the Blues kept 25 clean sheets in the 50 appearances Dias made, conceding one goal on average every other game - a remarkable achievement.

    He created a formidable central defensive partnership with John Stones that solved any defensive worries Pep Guardiola may have had. 

    That in turn led to multiple team accolades. Manchester City picked up their 5th Premier League title, 4th consecutive Carabao Cup, and reached their first-ever Champions League final. 

    Dias was awarded the PFA and Premier League's Footballer of the Year award - as well as making the PFA Team of the Year - for his outstanding efforts across the season.

    He was also nominated in the final 30 of this year's Ballon d'Or award alongside the likes of Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski, and Kevin De Bruyne. 

    Tonight's ceremony has announced the 24-year-old has placed joint 26th with Villarreal's Gerard Moreno.

    It's still an incredible achievement, but many Manchester City fans were not happy at his relatively low ranking amongst the others on the shortlist.

    Supporters took to City Xtra's Twitter page to vent their disappointment, here are some of our favourites:

    News

