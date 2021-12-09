"What a Legend", "He Should Rename Him Maguire and Varane!" - Many Man City Fans React to Funny Video of Bernardo Silva

Many Manchester City fans have reacted to a funny video of Bernardo Silva's dog, John, named after his teammate John Stones.

The 27-year-old has enjoyed a stellar season so far. In 14 Premier League appearances, he's scored seven goals - already equalling his highest tally since joining the club.

His tireless off-the-ball work rate has always been praised, but his sublime technical ability is now getting the credit it deserves. He's been one of Manchester City's best players in the first four months of the season.

Silva won the club's Player of the Month for September, October, and November - something no other player in City's history has managed to achieve.

Earlier today, mancity.com released a video where they went on a dog walk with the Portuguese international and his girlfriend to discuss a range of topics.

But in maybe the most exciting news of the entire discussion, Bernardo Silva confirmed his dog, John was named after John Stones.

Silva said, "This is John. We really wanted to have a dog."

"He was named after John Stones, my big friend, because we're very close and I always said to him that one day, if I had a dog, I would call him John.



"It's actually a great name and we love it!"

This has, of course, sent supporters into meltdown on social media and many of them took to City Xtra's Twitter page to share their excitement.

A lot have found yet another way to adore their star midfielder even more, but others just could not resist having a little fun at the expense of their local rivals.

Here are a few of our favourites:

