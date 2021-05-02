What Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman has said about Pep Guardiola and his style of football

Barcelona head coach Ronald Koeman has this week been keen to praise Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, with the La Liga manager stating that all of the Catalan's teams "play great football".

The Dutchman was speaking during an interview provided by De Telegraaf and spoke largely about his side's style of play including his views on Frenkie De Jong - who was once a prime transfer target for Etihad Stadium officials prior to the signing of Rodrigo from Atletico Madrid.

Koeman, on the topic of Pep Guardiola's style of play and subsequent success in the game, was quick to point out that the now Manchester City boss had an 'ultimate' squad of players during his time at Barcelona.

Speaking to De Telegraaf over the weekend, as relayed by popular news outlet Barca Centre, Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman exclaimed, "Pep? All of Pep's teams play great football. He does that again with City."

He continued by revisiting the Pep Guardiola era at the Camp Nou, which saw the club come out on top on the European stage and in Spain. Koeman said, "Although in his time at Barça he had a team that was even more ultimate and could be so incredibly successful in football."

Despite the praise for his managerial counterpart's style of play, Ronald Koeman has never ended up on the end of a defeat against Pep Guardiola during his managerial career thus far.

On the three occasions that Pep Guardiola has faced off against Ronald Koeman, the Catalan boss has drawn twice and been on the end of a defeat on one meeting.

All three meetings between the pair came in the Premier League during Pep Guardiola's first two seasons in English football. Both draws were 1-1 events at the Etihad Stadium, while Guardiola's defeat was a heavy one in his debut season in the English top-flight: a memorable 4-0 victory for Everton at Goodison Park.

