What Benjamin Mendy Has Told Sky Sports Ahead of Man City vs Chelsea

Benjamin Mendy has spoken to Sky Sports ahead of Manchester City vs Chelsea on Saturday afternoon, with Pep Guardiola's side knowing a win will crown them as Premier League champions.

Winning the Premier League would take Pep Guardiola's total up to three top-flight trophies in just five seasons as head coach at the Etihad Stadium, and with two years remaining on his contract, there could still be more to come.

Speaking ahead of the game in the North-West, Benjamin Mendy stressed how it 'feels so good' to be within touching distance of another major honour in Sky Blue.

Benjamin Mendy told Sky Sports, "It feels so good. I think we did well in the Premier League. We can hear the fans and today we need to win this game to be champions. Today, we need to be focussed on the league, after it will be another game. We are just focussed on the league game today."

On the topic of the game itself, Benjamin Mendy stressed the test ahead of them, with Saturday afternoon's game effectively being a dress rehearsal ahead of the Champions League final between the two teams at the end of the month.

The French defender said, "Gonna be tough game. We played against them in the FA Cup. We worked on the video on everything, so today we're going to fight for the club, the supporters and try to be champions."

Benjamin Mendy starts at left-back for Pep Guardiola's side in what could potentially be a back-five in defence, and a defensive three with Mendy and Cancelo as wing-backs in attack.

