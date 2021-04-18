What do we know so far about Kevin de Bruyne's injury?

If there was one thing that Manchester City fans didn't want to see happen during the most crucial few weeks of their campaign, it was this - an injury blow to star midfielder and the club's vice-captain, Kevin de Bruyne.

The Belgium international is instrumental to everything that Pep Guardiola's side do, especially in an attacking sense, and with crucial games across three competitions on the horizon, fans have been left concerned over the latest blow to the 29 year-old's fitness.

De Bruyne was replaced early into the second-half of Manchester City's hugely disappointing defeat to Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea on Saturday evening, with what appeared to be on a first viewing, a rolling of his ankle after landing awkwardly on the Wembley surface.

But what do we know so far?

Speaking immediately after the game during a post-match press conference, manager Pep Guardiola was unable to provide any specific details on the nature of the injury, but did provide some words that don't offer any encouragement when it comes to a possible speedy recovery for the player.

Guardiola said, "Well, I don't know. He has pain now. They've told me he's going to have a test tomorrow (Sunday) with the doctors. Apparently it doesn't look quite good, but we will see tomorrow what he has."

Shortly after the conclusion of the press conference, Belgian journalist Kristof Terreur - who is regarded by many to be very well-informed on information surrounding Manchester City's attacking midfielder - provided some insight into the details of De Bruyne's problem.

Terreur reported that De Bruyne had sustained 'a lot of pain' and a 'seriously swollen' ankle. However, it was reaffirmed in his post on social media that this means the full damage and extent of the injury will not be known until after 'a few days', with his ligaments taking a 'blow'.

Highlighting how the problem was actually sustained during the game, Terreur identified the moment the blow to De Bruyne's ankle took place during Saturday's clash.

When asked on social media whether there is still a chance that De Bruyne may have only sustained 'minor damage' to his ankle, Terreur responded: "Yes. All will depend on the grade."

A clearer update on the situation surrounding the Manchester City star will be known in the coming days, and with the club gearing up to face Aston Villa in the Premier League, some additional details may come to light during Pep Guardiola's pre-match conference on Tuesday afternoon.

