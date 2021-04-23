What Erling Haaland told Phil Foden after Champions League clash between Man City and Borussia Dortmund

As part of a long-form article delving deep into the personal life of Manchester City's rising superstar Phil Foden, the Telegraph have revealed exactly what was said between Erling Haaland and the England international during their exchange in the recent Champions League quarter-final clash at the Etihad Stadium.

The brief conversation after the full-time whistle of Manchester City's 2-1 victory over the Bundesliga side took social media by storm, with many fans of the Premier League side jokingly taking it as a hint that the Norway international was on his way to England.

However, as revealed by the Telegraph on Friday, it appears as though the exchange was much more light-hearted than some people may have probably wished as many City fans continue to demand that Etihad officials sign the breakthrough 20 year-old forward.

According to the report from James Ducker, Erling Haaland joked with Phil Foden, stating, “I’m the one who was supposed to score the goals."

The exchange came just minutes after the latter had scored the winning goal in the tie, giving Pep Guardiola's side a slender advantage heading into the second-leg of the quarter-final in Germany.

A similar chat between the pair took place after the conclusion of the second-leg, which saw Foden once again come out on top in their respective individual goalscoring battles - as Manchester City progressed to the semi-final of the competition by an aggregate score of 4-2.

Reports continue to link Erling Haaland with a move to the Etihad Stadium, as the relevant members of the Etihad hierarchy continue their pursuit of a replacement for the outgoing Sergio Aguero - whom many believe could be en route to join his long-time friend Lionel Messi at Barcelona.

With Phil Foden and Erling Haaland clearly having a very close relationship away from the on-field action, Manchester City fans will be hoping that a similar friendship to that of Messi and Aguero can spark increased chances of the Norwegian following in his father's footsteps and moving to East Manchester.

