What Ferran Torres Has Told Sky Sports After Man City Hat-trick Against Newcastle

Manchester City winger Ferran Torres has reflected on his impressive performance at St. James Park on Friday night, speaking to Sky Sports immediately after the full-time whistle.

The 21-year-old was the star of the show for Pep Guardiola’s men, scoring a hat-trick on the night, including a sensational back-heel flick for his opening goal.

"It's been an incredible week; qualifying for the Champions League final, winning the Premier League, today I scored a hat-trick. I'm very, very happy," Ferran Torres told Sky Sports after the match.

Ferran Torres has had an up and down start to his Manchester City career, after signing for the club in the last summer transfer window from La Liga side Valencia.

Despite the downs in his career in blue thus far, the Spanish youngster has chipped in with thirteen goals and three assists in all competitions for Manchester City so far, including an impressive run in the Champions League group stage.

After the match he went on to say, "I try to keep improving day by day, trying to learn from my teammates, from the manager. I scored a hat-trick for Spain against Germany, and now today as well. So I just try to keep improving and now getting ready for the Champions League final.”

An audacious back heel flick from Ferran Torres gave Manchester City a 2-1 lead in the 42nd minute, and the young Spaniard claims that it was a goal born out of persistence.

"It was on a set piece, I always try to go towards the first post. I flicked the ball, and I think it was a very beautiful goal."

Despite not being a regular in the biggest of matches for Manchester City this season, one must believe the scintillating three goal performance from the winger could just turn Pep Guardiola’s head as the days tick down until the Champions League final in Porto.

