What Harry Kane said that could indicate desire to join Man City

As Manchester City's hunt for a Sergio Aguero successor rumbles on ahead of what could be a very exciting summer transfer window, one name close to home has provided an indication of his admiration for the Etihad club as well as his ambition to win major trophies.

As Manchester City's hunt for a Sergio Aguero successor rumbles on ahead of what could be a very exciting summer transfer window, one name close to home has provided an indication of his admiration for the Etihad club as well as his ambition to win major trophies.

That name is Tottenham striker Harry Kane - a striker whom some reliable sources have suggested is the number one target for Etihad officials ahead of the summer transfer window.

After another trophy heartbreak for the England international at the weekend in the Carabao Cup final, the 27 year-old has opened up on his frustration at falling short once again, as well as how far behind he believes Tottenham Hotspur are of Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.

READ MORE: Riyad Mahrez responds to doubts over Man City future

READ MORE: Pep Guardiola opens up on reports of new John Stones contract

Speaking to Sky Sports this week, after the 1-0 defeat to Manchester City at Wembley, Kane has provided a clear indication of his desire to win trophies and that his current employers are still a long way behind the current Premier League leaders, and not just in a league position sense.

Kane said, "Of course, whenever you lose a big game, it's hard to take. Unfortunately that's football. It shows we've still got to improve, we've still got a way to go before we can reach that level of [Manchester] City and the teams at the top of the league at the moment. We've just got to keep working hard, learn from it, and try and finish the season strong now."

Continuing on the weekend's defeat, Kane said, "City pressed well and made it difficult. I felt like the momentum just stayed with them and we couldn't quite get out of that. We couldn't quite flip the switch and take the momentum the other way."

Despite having another fantastic season in front of goal, scoring 31 goals and registering 16 assists in 44 appearances across all competitions for Tottenham, Harry Kane has reiterated that he would prefer to be winning the major team trophies on offer - an opportunity that would certainly be on offer at Manchester City.

READ MORE: Man City and their £50M buy-back clause for Kelechi Iheanacho

READ MORE: John Stones in 'advanced talks' over £39M contract

He said, "Individual awards are great. They're fantastic achievements. I think when I look back on my career, these are all the things I'll go over and take in a little bit more. But the goal right now, as a player, is to win team trophies."

"As much as these are great, I want to be winning the biggest prizes that there is to offer as a team. We're not quite doing that. It's bittersweet - of course I'd rather be winning team trophies. But it is what it is."

Manchester City have been heavily linked with a move for Erling Haaland ahead of the summer window, however the astronomical demands of agent Mino Raiola and Borussia Dortmund could mean that Etihad chiefs turn their attentions elsewhere.

Kane's desire to win major trophies could signal an opportunity for Manchester City to swoop in and try and lure the England forward to the North-West, however they will first have to deal with hard negotiator Daniel Levy - who would almost certainly demand in excess of £100 million for his star man.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra