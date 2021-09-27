September 27, 2021
"What He Did Here, No One is Going To Do!" - Gabriel Jesus Provides Damning Reality Following Man City Exit For Star Man

Gabriel Jesus has been speaking about competing for the starting spot with Sergio Agüero at Manchester City.
This summer, Agüero called time on a glittering Manchester City career. 184 goals and 12 trophies later, the Argentine joined FC Barcelona upon the expiry of his contract at the Etihad Stadium.

His impact on the club is immeasurable and it's something Gabriel Jesus certainly found out when he made the move from Palmeiras in 2017 to the home of the current Premier League champions.

Brought in at a young age, the Brazilian was expected to compete with Agüero for the starting spot under Pep Guardiola. After failing to nail down the striker position, Jesus has found some success on the right-wing. 

Speaking to ESPN in Brazil about the legendary striker, Jesus was discussing the challenges of his move to the Etihad and what it was like competing with such a legendary striker.

"City is getting bigger day by day, and it is always a very big challenge. Arrive here and play with great players," the 24-year-old began.

"Compete with one of the greatest, if not the greatest, idol of this club, Sergio [Aguero]. A challenge I accepted. And I believe I’ve been doing well."

One thing is for sure, it'd take something truly special to replicate the success Sergio Agüero brought to Manchester City. Jesus understands this and has said he's looking to forge his own path.

"What Sergio did here, no one is going to do, but I believe I’ve been doing my role well. Playing my football. Sometimes, it doesn’t go the way we want, but I think I’m enjoying it a lot. Today I am adapted, now I feel at home,” the striker concluded.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

