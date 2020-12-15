"What I keep hearing is he likes to do his own thing..." - Germany legend opens up on behaviour of former Man City winger

NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Former Manchester City and Germany player Dietmar Hamann has delivered a scathing assessment of compatriot Leroy Sané - who has completed a full match just once in a Bayern Munich shirt.
Hamann made over seventy appearances for Manchester City over three seasons and has gone down as one of their more memorable German players to have featured in the Premier League. 

Another of those, young winger Leroy Sané, finally got his move to Bayern Munich last Summer. However, questions are still being asked about his attitude in Bavaria.

 "This is his last chance to assert himself at a top club," Hamann said while speaking to TZ - as translated by Sport Witness.

"He had a good period [in Manchester] at the beginning, then played less. Löw left him out for the 2018 World Cup. There were question marks, and what I keep hearing is he likes to do his own thing."

You can do that if you’re the best in the world. If not, then you work for the team. In Man City, Sané often didn’t follow instructions the way the coach wanted. He was late once or twice until Pep Guardiola said ‘that’s enough’.”

His new manager, Hansi Flick, recently said that, "it is important that when he starts a game, he gives a 100 per cent. We are working on that".  

Sané scored thirty-nine times in 135 appearances for Manchester City, winning the Premier League title on two occasions among many other notable individual and team accolades including the PFA Young Player of the Year.

