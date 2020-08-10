"What I know I will leave at Man City will be great, awesome." - Pep Guardiola opens up on his managerial career

Ahead of the Champions League mini-tournament in Lisbon, where Manchester City are set to take on Lyon in the quarter-finals, Pep Guardiola has spoken openly about his career not just at City, but at Bayern Munich too.

As relayed by the Mail, Guardiola has reflected on his career at the club and if success in the Champions League is how his time in Manchester will be judged.

"My memories will be of living in Manchester and working at an incredible club with this group of players and staff. This is my happiness. Of course we will try to win the #UCL but if not, I won't see it as a disaster," Guardiola began.

(Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

"What I know I will leave at Man City will be great, awesome. It's not about winning titles. It's about relationships with the English people I have met and worked with here. Part of me is a manager but I am a human being, this is my life.

Are these relationships going to change because we don't win the #UCL? No. It happened in Munich. We won a lot of titles but not the UCL. Am I going to say I was unhappy in Munich? No. And that I don't have friends in Munich? No, I have many."

But this year, Guardiola has an extra motivation - winning it for some Manchester City players who have been there since the beginning of the journey.

"Winning the #UCL isn’t about me. David Silva deserves it more than anyone. Sergio Aguero as well. Nico [Otamendi] was in the locker room against Real Madrid supporting his team-mates and he played the last 10 minutes. We're going to try."

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra