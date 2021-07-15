"What If I Want To Go Higher?" - Riyad Mahrez Provides Significant Man City Future Update

Riyad Mahrez has provided Manchester City and Algeria supporters alike with a significant update on his future in football, amid a period of some contractual uncertainty in his career.

The 30 year-old winger has reached a point in his Manchester City career where he now has two years remaining on his existing deal - meaning he is now at a point where he should be discussing talks over his future with the club.

While there is understandably no rush in discussing the future of the player between himself and the relevant officials at the club, some fans have been concerned over whether Riyad Mahrez has longer than just the two years at the Etihad remaining.

Addressing the issue of his future in a recent interview on YouTube, Riyad Mahrez has once more put suggestions of an imminent move to bed, highlighting his love for English football and Manchester City in particular.

Speaking during an exclusive interview with Oui Hustle this week, Riyad Mahrez addressed the topic of his future, and his words will almost certainly hand supporters some encouragement.

Mahrez explained, "What if I want to go higher? I do not see what is higher [than Manchester City]."

He continued, "I really love England and English football is wonderful. I don't want to leave. I still have goals to pursue here."

In recent weeks, the Algeria international has been linked with a whole host of clubs, and many would argue that for a player at the very peak of his powers and seemingly excelling with every passing game, a move to any would be a step down.

The likes of FC Barcelona, Arsenal, and Tottenham have all been credited with some level of interest in Riyad Mahrez, however the latest comments from the player himself will surely put such rumours to bed once more.

