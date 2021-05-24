What Ilkay Gundogan Has Said Ahead of the Champions League Final Against Chelsea

Ilkay Gundogan has described the upcoming Champions League final between Manchester City and Chelsea as the "biggest game of all of our careers so far."

Speaking ahead of the Blues' first ever Champions League final in Porto on Saturday night, an experience which is both the first for the club but also many of the Manchester City players, Ilkay Gundogan told the media that "as a captain that's my responsibility. We know the responsibilities and that's what we're doing."

When discussing whether the lack of experience within the squad may effect the Blues, the German international went on to explain, "I wouldn't overthink our roles. Of course, the manager always has the responsibility to try to work on the right tactics and approach. I don't think it changes anything because it's the final. I'm 100% sure he prepares every game as good as he can."

"Everyone deals with the pressure differently. What I try to do is try to keep the levels as high as possible, try to get everyone working 100% on the training sessions, every single session, not leave 1% out. That's what I try to do all season, so it doesn't change anything this week. As a captain, that's my responsibility. We know the responsibilities and that's what we're doing."

The German, who has been integral to Manchester City's success this season is one of a few members of the current squad to have played in a Champions League final, but Gundogan said, "I don't think there's much I can tell my teammates from my experience in 2013, at the end it's a big game, every final is different."

Despite scoring in the 2-1 defeat to Bayern Munich in the 2013 Final for Borussia Dortmund, the Manchester City midfielder said, "I don't know if I want to remember that, obviously we weren't able to win it. Jokes aside, it was a great achievement for that young Dortmund side, beating Real Madrid in the semi-final."

"It felt like we were on a run, we were not thinking much about anything which was maybe the good side. We just went out on the pitch to play, enjoy, have fun, to win. Not much else."

He went on to explain, "It's about being prepared, everyone knows himself the best. Being prepared as good as possible for the game, not just for us, for Chelsea. It's probably the biggest game of all of our careers so far. We'll try everything possible to lift the trophy and that's what we're preparing for."

