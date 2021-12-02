Skip to main content
    • December 2, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    "What is Important is Being There!" - Pep Guardiola Discusses Premier League Title Race Challenge With Chelsea and Liverpool

    Pep Guardiola has previewed the ongoing race for the Premier League title, with Manchester City currently locked in a battle with Chelsea and Liverpool at the top of the table.
    Author:

    City, who beat Aston Villa on Wednesday night to secure their 10th league win of the season, are currently situated second in the Premier League table - one point behind leaders Chelsea, and a point ahead of Liverpool. 

    Stunning strikes from Ruben Dias and Bernardo Silva in the first-half at Villa Park helped Manchester City to a third successive 2-1 win, as they go in search of securing a fourth English top-flight title under Pep Guardiola. 

    The Blues, who have already faced Chelsea and Liverpool away from home, are preparing for a potentially pivotal Christmas period, with seven league matches to be played during the month of December. 

    On Wednesday night, Chelsea beat Watford, while Liverpool thrashed local rivals Everton, meaning two points still separate first and third place. 

    Pep Guardiola is certainly no stranger to a Premier League title race, with Manchester City famously fending off Liverpool in the 2018/19 season as they retained the title with a mammoth 98 points.

    Read More

    As the 2021/22 campaign slowly nears the half-way stage, Pep Guardiola provided his view on what was unfolding at the top of the table. 

    Speaking about the Premier League title race, Guardiola said, "You see the Liverpool machine scoring goals and the consistency from Chelsea. What is important is being there."

    "We had an incredibly tough first part of the league with tough games away and we are only one point off." 

    Manchester City are due to travel to Vicarage Road on Saturday to face Watford, before returning to the Etihad Stadium to face Wolves and Leeds in consecutive home games.

    Given the currently emerging title contenders, Manchester City's games against Chelsea on January 15th and Liverpool on April 9th, could be adeciding factor in who lifts the trophy come the end of the season.  

    You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

    imago1008333391h
    News

    "What is Important is Being There!" - Pep Guardiola Discusses Premier League Title Race Challenge With Chelsea and Liverpool

    53 seconds ago
    sipa_33378735
    Transfer Rumours

    Man City 'Willing to Meet Asking Price' for Striker With 12 Goals in 15 Games - Club 'Back in the Race' With Juventus and Arsenal

    48 minutes ago
    imago1008390194h
    Transfer Rumours

    Manchester City Send Scout to Serie A Game to Watch Star Midfielder - View to Make Approach During Summer 2022

    2 hours ago
    imago1008144581h
    News

    Ranking Every Single Barcelona Player That Could Be Offered to Man City in a Player Exchange Deal

    2 hours ago
    sipa_34316827
    News

    Pep Guardiola Holds Dinner With Barcelona Officials - Manager 'Likes' Young Midfielder

    3 hours ago
    imago1008384496h
    News

    "It is a Special Moment" - Ruben Dias Shares Delight of Contributing to Man City Victory

    3 hours ago
    imago1008387155h
    News

    "Best Game For a Long Time!" - Pep Guardiola Selects One Man City Player for Special Praise Following Aston Villa Success

    5 hours ago
    imago1006796178h
    Transfer Rumours

    Barcelona and Man City 'Getting Closer' to Agreement - Player 'Should Join in January'

    6 hours ago