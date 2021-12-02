"What is Important is Being There!" - Pep Guardiola Discusses Premier League Title Race Challenge With Chelsea and Liverpool

Pep Guardiola has previewed the ongoing race for the Premier League title, with Manchester City currently locked in a battle with Chelsea and Liverpool at the top of the table.

City, who beat Aston Villa on Wednesday night to secure their 10th league win of the season, are currently situated second in the Premier League table - one point behind leaders Chelsea, and a point ahead of Liverpool.

Stunning strikes from Ruben Dias and Bernardo Silva in the first-half at Villa Park helped Manchester City to a third successive 2-1 win, as they go in search of securing a fourth English top-flight title under Pep Guardiola.

The Blues, who have already faced Chelsea and Liverpool away from home, are preparing for a potentially pivotal Christmas period, with seven league matches to be played during the month of December.

On Wednesday night, Chelsea beat Watford, while Liverpool thrashed local rivals Everton, meaning two points still separate first and third place.

Pep Guardiola is certainly no stranger to a Premier League title race, with Manchester City famously fending off Liverpool in the 2018/19 season as they retained the title with a mammoth 98 points.

As the 2021/22 campaign slowly nears the half-way stage, Pep Guardiola provided his view on what was unfolding at the top of the table.

Speaking about the Premier League title race, Guardiola said, "You see the Liverpool machine scoring goals and the consistency from Chelsea. What is important is being there."

"We had an incredibly tough first part of the league with tough games away and we are only one point off."

Manchester City are due to travel to Vicarage Road on Saturday to face Watford, before returning to the Etihad Stadium to face Wolves and Leeds in consecutive home games.

Given the currently emerging title contenders, Manchester City's games against Chelsea on January 15th and Liverpool on April 9th, could be adeciding factor in who lifts the trophy come the end of the season.

