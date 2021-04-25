What Kevin de Bruyne has said about his fitness ahead of kick-off against Tottenham

Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne has reiterated his level of fitness is up to scratch, speaking ahead of kick-off in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley on Sunday afternoon.

There had been concerns over whether the Belgian international would return to match fitness after limping off in last weekend's FA Cup semi-final clash against Chelsea with an ankle injury.

However, and possibly more importantly ahead of the Champions League semi-final first-leg against Paris Saint-Germain next week, the 29 year-old has returned to the starting XI at Wembley on Sunday.

On his fitness ahead of kick-off, De Bruyne told Sky Sports, "I'm fine, a big day, you want to play for the trophies, this is a big game and excited to play in this one."

Despite already winning the competition in the past three seasons, De Bruyne reiterated the seriousness of the clash stating, "It would be nice [to win], we've been here a lot, we take this competition serious. It's always nice to play for trophies and that's why we play for this team."

One of the big talking points ahead of the game was the welcoming back of Manchester City's supporters for the first time since the first lockdown last spring, and De Bruyne was delighted at seeing the 2,000 Blues in full force.

"It'll be nice, I only played one game with 2,000 fans vs Southampton. You feel the difference, to have at least some fans in for the final, everybody deserves it."

With Tottenham undergoing a major managerial change in midweek, Manchester City have had a slight alteration in terms of which Tottenham side they are preparing for, and Kevin de Bruyne touched on the topic of facing Ryan Mason's squad on Sunday.

"I'm not sure, I think it's hard for their manager to change a lot in the week. We'll see what happens, we'll check out the first five minutes and we and adapt to whatever situation is happening."

