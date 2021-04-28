What Kevin de Bruyne told BT Sport after Man City defeat PSG in Champions League

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne hailed his teammates' second-half performance, as the Blues snatched a 2-1 victory at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain.

Kevin De Bruyne’s attempted cross fooled the Parisian keeper and drifted into the bottom corner of the net, which spurred Manchester City’s remarkable second half comeback.

Speaking to BT sport in the aftermath of Wednesday night's brilliant performance, and relayed by the Manchester Evening News, De Bruyne praised his teammates' second half turnaround.

"A game of two halves, we started well the first ten minutes we had some control but they're an unbelievable team. They've got great quality upfront. It's a shame the way we conceded, after they have some small chances. After 25 minutes we changed the way we pressed them. We had a couple of opportunities, especially the one with Phil," he said.

"Second half we were much better, put them under pressure. The way the first goal went in was lucky. We played great football in the second half and we did well there."

The Belgian opened up on what was said in the half-time dressing room to kick the team into gear.

"Play more with the ball, first half we were too rushed, we wanted to go forward too quickly. That's not how we are set up as a team. Second half we did well, tried to find the spaces more patiently, we did that. Obviously they're tough to play against and the progression as a team was good," said the midfield general.

As previously stated, Kevin De Bruyne’s goal sparked the turnaround for the Manchester City squad - and a little bit of luck was involved.

De Bruyne said, "It's set up in a perfect position, it's so difficult for the keeper, he expects someone to touch it. We kept going and obviously with the second goal with Riyad it's good for us but there's still a game to go so we have to concentrate."

Finally, the Manchester City captain on the day looked ahead to the second, and decisive leg, coming next week at the Etihad stadium.

“We know there's going to be moments in the game we will suffer. We know how good they are, You have to set your mind you will run hard, work hard for the team. We know we have quality to play good against them and that will happen in the second game also."

