What Kits Man City and Chelsea Will Be Wearing in the Champions League Final Confirmed

Manchester City and Chelsea have both had their kits confirmed ahead of the Champions League final in Porto on Saturday night.
There has been some speculation in recent days over whether either of Manchester City or Chelsea would be wearing an alternate version of their kits for the showdown event in Portugal this weekend.

In some corners, it had been reported that Chelsea would be sporting their third kit for the clash, following a promotional photograph ahead of the game illustrating a Manchester City home kit alongside the London club's Crystal Palace-themed strip.

However, those suggestions are now confirmed to be not true, as both clubs have had their kits confirmed on social media on Tuesday morning.

As per the confirmation of reporter Matt Critchley, both Manchester City and Chelsea will both be wearing their respective home kits for the highly-anticipated clash on the continent this weekend.

Pep Guardiola's side will be sporting their traditional sky blue shirt with white shorts, and sky blue socks.

While Chelsea will wear their traditional dark blue shirt and shorts, paired with white socks for the game.

The game itself will fortunately have fans from both clubs in attendance, with both Manchester City and Chelsea selling out their respective allocations of just under 6,000 fans for the game.

As for the Etihad club, owner Sheikh Mansour had committed himself to covering the costs of flights and transfer for supporters who purchased tickets through the club's official match ticket and travel packages.

