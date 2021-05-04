What Kyle Walker told BT Sport as Man City reached the Champions League final

Manchester City tonight reached the Champions League final for the first time in the clubs history. Three goals from Riyad Mahrez over the two legs were the key in a 4-1 aggregate win.

Right-back Kyle Walker has gave his initial reaction, when speaking to BT Sport after the memorable night under the lights at the Etihad; "From a boy from Sheffield you dream about it. It's what I dreamed about from the victory over there. It's a dream come true and we're buzzing."

"Against top quality players we need to put in a shift. John, Ruben and Oleks made important blocks at crucial times. We controlled the game well considering the amount of talent they have up front."

The defensive line are due for some well deserved praise, limiting some of the world's best players like Neymar and Kylian Mbappe to snappy attempts on goal.

Walker has praised his teammates spirit:

"It's a team game, we'll celebrate a goal, for defenders the main thing is keeping clean sheet. This season we've done well doing that and sharpened up defensively. Blocking a shot is just like scoring a goal."

"It's just about playing to what we play in big occasions, there's always going to be nerves, we're human. Just like the fans watching at home. We control it. Like the game over there we settle there, got into good areas, drove at the defence. The goal in the first half came against the run of play but you need that luck. It was important for us and we sealed it off at the end."

There was a huge amount of pressure on this game for Walker and his teammates. Working so hard in the first leg to score two vital away goals, a calm head was needed tonight at the Etihad, and thats just what they did.

"It's not over-anxious, it's putting pressure on ourselves," Walker said, "We go back to Anfield, we threw it away in the first leg, tried our best to bring it back but couldn't. Second season wee go to Tottenham, people miss penalties and things don't go your way, we lost it in the first leg, then here we conceded two quick goals."

"Last year away from home, one leg, a proper cup game and anything can happen. To go over there, get a well earned victory, come here and win 2-0 with a clean sheet is full credit to this squad."

