What Man City captain Fernandinho has stressed ahead of League Cup final showdown against Tottenham

Manchester City midfield general Fernandinho has relayed his excitement about being able to play in front of fans once again, especially at a venue as special as Wembley Stadium.

Manchester City midfield general Fernandinho has relayed his excitement about being able to play in front of fans once again, especially at a venue as special as Wembley Stadium.

Sunday’s Carabao Cup final clash between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur will be the first chance for Pep Guardiola's players to run out of the tunnel to the cheers of their faithful fans since English football originally paused for the Coronavirus pandemic.

According to club captain Fernandinho, he and the rest of the Manchester City squad are relishing that opportunity.

READ MORE: Man City star thought his agent was joking over transfer

READ MORE: Phil Foden's surprise hobby revealed by mum and girlfriend

“It’s always special to play at Wembley and it’s always special to play a cup final, so I am definitely looking forward to going there, to playing well and hopefully winning the game,” he conceded,” he said.

“We’re so pleased that we’re going to get some fans there, it will be special for them, the club and it will be a special moment for me personally as well, so we have prepared in the best way possible to come here and do our job in the best way possible.”

Agreeing with a similar sentiment from manager Pep Guardiola, the Brazilian veteran pointed out that these kind of occasions are normal for the modern iteration of Manchester City.

“Reaching cup finals and winning trophies is something that’s expected of us here at Manchester City.”

READ MORE: Man City add third left-back to potential shortlist ahead of summer

READ MORE: Fernandinho opens up on New Year's Day speech to City squad

“As players we understand the responsibility that we have when playing for this team, but for me the most important thing is, when you win titles and trophies you get that hunger to win even more. That’s really important for anyone coming into this squad, because that’s what we have here and anyone coming into the squad can see that.”

The midfield man finished by stating his excitement to play at one of the most famous footballing cathedrals in Europe, as Manchester City go in search of their fourth successive Carabao Cup trophy.

“As a footballer, you always want to play in cup finals, especially at Wembley, it’s always special.”

You can read all of Fernandinho's quotes here.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra