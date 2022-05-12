Skip to main content

What Manchester City Think of the Erling Haaland Deal Inside the Club

After sealing the deal to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund, several credible sources have revealed how Manchester City feel after winning the race to sign the most sought-after commodity in world football.

After Manchester City officially announced that they completed a move for long-standing transfer target Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund, it’s safe to say the football world reacted by describing the move as overwhelmingly positive.

Several fans and pundits have believed that finding a successor to legendary striker Sergio Aguero has been the missing piece in Pep Guardiola’s jigsaw puzzle, and the acquisition of the once-most sought-after goalscorer in world football spells danger for Manchester City’s competition, both domestically and in Europe.

While it’s natural to assume that Manchester City officials must be over the moon about their latest addition, new details have emerged about how those within the club feel about the deal.

As per the latest information provided by Simon Stone of BBC Sport, Manchester City believe that the deal for Erling Haaland is ‘superb’ for a player of the Norwegian international’s ability and market value.

Interestingly, it has also been claimed that the Premier League champions also hold the belief that the Norwegian’s signing ‘justifies’ their decision to ‘walk away’ from the chance to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham last summer.

In addition, Mark Critchley of the Independent has also claimed that Manchester City are ‘delighted’ with the ‘structure’ of the deal for the striker, as they are not required to pay the £51 million transfer fee up front.

Read More

While Norwegian journalist Arilas Ouls-Saada has claimed that Manchester City consider the €60 million transfer fee to be a ‘third’ of what the striking sensation’s ‘real value’ in the market.

The Manchester City fans on social media have reacted in similar fashion, as the cost-effectiveness of signing a true generational talent is what makes the deal a lot sweeter, aside from the player’s much-discussed outrageous talent levels.

Ultimately, Manchester City have pulled off yet another masterstroke in the transfer market and their savvy recruitment is one of the many reasons why a foundation has been built for players like Erling Haaland to choose the Etihad Stadium as their destination of choice.

