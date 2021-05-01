What Nathan Ake has said to BT Sport ahead of Crystal Palace vs Man City

Nathan Ake has stressed the importance of rotating Manchester City's squads in order to keep the entire squad fit and focused as the club enter a hectic and crucial part of their season.

The Dutchman is making a rare start for Manchester City on Saturday afternoon, as he starts alongside Aymeric Laporte in the heart of Pep Guardiola's defence, with Benjamin Mendy and Joao Cancelo on the flanks.

Pep Guardiola has made eight changes from the side that defeated Paris Saint-Germain in midweek, with a view to keeping players fit for the second-leg of their Champions League semi-final on Tuesday night.

Speaking to BT Sport ahead of the game on Saturday afternoon, Nathan Ake was also keen to highlight the strengths of Crystal Palace.

"It’s a tough game here. You always know it will be. Fully focused for sure."

He continued, "It’s always difficult, the front three are very good. They are strong on the counter-attack. We need to play our game and get on the scoresheet early."

Nathan Ake continued by explaining the decision from Pep Guardiola to make eight changes to the starting eleven on Saturday, stating that it is a crucial part of ensuring all players are fit and focused.

The former Bournemouth man said, "What this manager is doing is he uses everybody, rotates his teams a lot to keep everyone fresh, to keep everyone involved. I think you need the whole team, and that's what this manager is doing and so far it's working."

Nathan Ake and Manchester City have a chance of wrapping up their third Premier League title in just four seasons this weekend.

Should Pep Guardiola's side secure victory at Selhurst Park against Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon, and Liverpool win their game away at Manchester United on Sunday afternoon, then it prevent Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side of catching up and thus handing City their rightful crown.

