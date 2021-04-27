What Neymar and Mauricio Pochettino have said about Man City ahead of Champions League semi-final

Neymar and PSG head coach Mauricio Pochettino have faced the media ahead of the Champions League semi-final first-leg clash against Manchester City in the French capital on Wednesday night, speaking on a number of topics around the game.

The Ligue 1 giants are looking to make it to their second consecutive Champions League final, after last season's defeat to Bayern Munich at the last hurdle, while for Pep Guardiola and Manchester City, they are hunting down their first appearance at the showpiece stage of Europe's premier competition.

Ahead of this one, Mauricio Pochettino was joined by superstar forward Neymar, to discuss a multitude of topics revolving around the game, and here is everything they had to say about their Premier League opponents.

The Brazilian forward faced questions first, and discussed the game as well as the quality of Pep Guardiola's side stating, "It will be a tight game, they [Manchester City] are a great team to play [against]. It will be a tough game like the previous one and we'll try to play as good as we can."

On the mood both personally and within the Paris camp, Neymar reaffirmed that his side will do everything they can to progress past the threat of Manchester City.

"This season, we're back in the semi-finals - we've beaten Bayern [Munich], and we'll do everything in our power to beat Manchester [City]. I feel well, psychologically, mentally - I'll do everything I can professionally speaking just to win this game."

As for manager Mauricio Pochettino, the Argentine coach provided glowing statements about Manchester City and his managerial counterpart Pep Guardiola when questioned about the game and the threat of the Premier League leaders.

Pochettino said, "For me it's one team against another. It's not a personal battle or a personal game. PSG against Man City. It will be a battle between two very good teams, when you talk about Guardiola you're talking about one of the best coaches in the world, if not the best."

"I admire his career, not only the titles but the legacy he is building in football. I am a coach who loves football, trying to learn and compete and win. That is the objective of every club. It's a game between two big clubs," he continued.

Pochettino continued by praising the achievements and journey's experienced at Manchester City under Pep Guardiola, and reiterated how tough Wednesday night's game will be.

The former Tottenham boss exclaimed, "Both sides have unbelievable players to control for 90 minutes. In our side is the same. It will be tough, very competitive."

"City is doing a fantastic journey this season and the previous seasons with Pep. It's going to be a tough game, hoping that we can do a good performance and win. That is the objective as always in football."

At Tottenham, Pochettino handed heartache at the Etihad Stadium, when he took his London side past Manchester City at the quarter-final stage in 2019, but he has no interest in the idea that those experiences will have any impact on Wednesday night's clash.

"It's nothing you can take from two years ago. It was completely different game, approach, teams. Always we live in the moment, the reality is completely different. City today is different and I am in PSG, a completely different team to Spurs. Nothing to take from there."

One player who has been in scintillating form this season is Phil Foden, and Pochettino was full of praise for the 20 year-old. He said, "He's a fantastic player. We know him very well from England, he's a player we need to control. We have ideas but he's an enormous challenge."

"Like Mahrez, De Bruyne, Sterling, Aguero, Jesus. It's the best team in the world, winning the Premier League, Carabao Cup. They have great players and a great coaching staff. He's difficult to compare with Mbappe because they're two different players but he will be a big challenge."

You can find full quotes from Neymar and Mauricio Pochettino via the Manchester Evening News' live feed here.

