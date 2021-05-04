What one £30 million-rated rising midfield star has said about Man City and Kevin de Bruyne

Norwich City's 23 year-old midfield star Todd Cantwell has this week been speaking exclusively to TalkSport, and was keen to heap praise on Manchester City and their style of play, as well as the known qualities of Belgium international Kevin de Bruyne.

Cantwell has been instrumental to the success of the Canaries this season, securing immediate promotion back to the Premier League while also coming out on top in the Championship. Across 33 appearances, Cantwell has scored six goals and provided seven assists from the heart of Daniel Farke's midfield.

Speaking to TalkSport, Todd Cantwell has labelled Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side as 'an incredible team', while going on to heap praise on fellow midfielder Kevin de Bruyne - a player Cantwell believes is unstoppable.

The Norwich City academy graduate said of Manchester City, "They're an incredible team. Honestly, from every position covered."

"You don't need me to tell you guys, you see it every week as well. Some of the one-two passing, the speed of thought with those guys - they all look like they're on the same channel. When they're at it, it's frightening what they can do," he continued.

Cantwell went on to recall the day he took on Kevin de Bruyne and Manchester City in person towards the end of last season - a game in which the Belgian star scored a brace and contributed an assist, which equalled Thierry Henry's record for assists in a single season.

"I remember the away fixture which wasn't that successful, it honestly felt like it was a FIFA game that he had put the difficulty to 'easy' on. That's the best way I can describe it, he was doing exactly what he wanted to do."

Cantwell continued, "Honestly I don't think there was anything anyone could have done that day, when a player like that has got those tools - I don't think you can stop him when he's going."

Interestingly enough, Cantwell has been linked with a move to Manchester City on a previous occasion, with a report from the Mail in January of last year claiming that Etihad officials were among Manchester United, Liverpool, and Tottenham in showing an interest in the 23 year-old.

With Norwich now gaining promotion to the Premier League, they will be keen to hold on to their star man, with any success next season being heavily reliant on the impact and influence of their academy graduate.

