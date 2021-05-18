What Pep Guardiola Had To Say About Joao Cancelo's Red Card In Brighton Clash

Pep Guardiola has admitted his side have to be more careful with their discipline after Joao Cancelo was sent off 10 minutes into Manchester City's defeat to Brighton this evening.

The manager was speaking after his side let a two-goal lead slip, with the hosts firing in three goals in quick succession in the last 30 minutes of the game. It was clear the Manchester City players were tired after going down to ten men so early on.

On the incident itself, Pep Guardiola said, "I didn’t watch it. I didn’t watch the action from Gundo. I watched it but didn’t see. We have to be more careful, finish 11 vs 11. We have to improve for the Champions League, always we have to finish with 11. We have to try."

The Ilkay Gundogan incident Pep Guardiola is referring to also occurred in the first half of the match, where Alireza Jahanbakhsh seemed to go studs up into the German's upper thigh.

Blues fans will note Manchester City centre-back John Stones was sent off for a similar incident earlier in the month against Aston Villa, but the referee only deemed Tuesday night's challenge as a yellow card offence, and VAR agreed.

Cancelo is now expected to receive a minimum of a one-game ban, however given the harsh nature of the decision, one would expect Manchester City to contest the red card with the Premier League with the aim of getting any ban overturned.

