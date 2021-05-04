What Pep Guardiola had to say as Man City reached the Champions League final

Pep Guardiola was visibly emotional as Manchester City reached their first Champions League final in the clubs history.

Pep Guardiola was visibly emotional as Manchester City reached their first Champions League final in the clubs history.

Speaking to the press after a magnificent 2-0 win against Paris Saint-Germain at the Etihad Stadium, the Catalan boss was quick to point out what a special performance his side put in over the two legs.

"The people believe it's easy to arrive in the Champions League. People believe because it happens in the past that you have to arrive in the final of the Champions League."

"Unfortunately, getting to the final now makes sense what we have done the last four years, five years. Every day the consistency the guys have shown the last five years, this is the remarkable thing."

READ MORE: Ruben Dias' inspiring half-time call to Man City teammates vs PSG

READ MORE: Champions League triumph would not be greatest Man City moment

Guardiola was also keen to point out what fine margins the Champions League has when deciding who goes through and who goes out, pointing out specifically 2019's exit at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur.

"We won the first game this competition a shot from the hips of the opponent, today was a post from Marquinhos," Guardiola said, "Maybe the penalty is given, of course it's not a penalty but maybe it's given and you are out for these little details."

"United won a Champions League because Terry slipped, United won in the final minute in the Camp Nou in the final minute. This competition, Madrid won vs Atletico in 93 minutes. This competition is so difficult, there's something in the stars they are involved. We won 11 games, just draw with Porto. Now we have three weeks to prepare for the final."

More post-match coverage available on mcfcxtra.com

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra