What Pep Guardiola Has Said About Ferran Torres After His Premier League Hat-trick

Pep Guardiola was full of praise for hat-trick hero Ferran Torres, after his magnificent display at St James' Park on Friday evening.

The Spaniard scored Manchester City's second of the night with a deft but brilliant flick over Dubravka in the Newcastle goal.

His second and third however showed a great strikers instinct to be in the right place at the right time.

The manager was beaming with praise for Ferran Torres in his post match interview with Sky Sports, but not just for his performance tonight, but for his entire debut season in England with Manchester City.

"Not just this evening, of course this evening was important, his first season in England and his number are exceptional," Guardiola began.

"He came as a winger, he has to think about a striker. When Sergio, Gabriel were out he was there. Scored against Leeds, Palace. He didn't have minutes but when he played he had a sense of goal. Really pleased."

During Manchester City's Champions League group stage run, Ferran Torres operated as striker in the absence of Sergio Agüero and Gabriel Jesus. The Spaniard scored an impressive four goals in six group games and it's a position Guardiola feels he operates in effectively:

"Yeah, he can be [a number nine]. We will use him, we used him and he was brilliant. His rhythm, especially defensively he improves a lot. The game at Palace he makes a turn [in his season] so good."

"The movement he makes as a striker. The [third] goal, hits the bar where it goes, he knew it. The smell, the strikers know, intuitive where it will arrive. He has this talent, the first goal is fantastic. Very pleased."

