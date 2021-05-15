What Pep Guardiola Has Said About Scott Carson After His Man City Debut

Pep Guardiola has described Scott Carson as a “leader” after the veteran goalkeeper made his Manchester City debut after two years on Friday evening.

Carson, who is on-loan at City from Derby County, made his first appearance for the club at St James’ park, a decade after his last Premier League appearance for West Brom in 2011.

It was an eventful night for the 35-year-old as City came out 4-3 winners in a thrilling contest. The on-loan goalkeeper faced two penalties, with Carson brilliantly saving the latter, although the rebound was converted by Joe Willock.

READ MORE: The future of Fernandinho at Man City seems to be set

READ MORE: How Man City stars reacted on social media to league title win

Speaking before the match, Carson said; “Of course I'm surprised” and that “even with my experience, it’s good to be a bit nervous!" ahead of his surprise start for the newly crowned Premier League champions.

Post-match, when asked about City’s third goalkeeper, who is reported to have been doing significant amounts of work behind the scenes for the Blues since his arrival in 2019, Pep Guardiola described Carson as an “incredible delight.”

Guardiola told the media that; “The people don’t know it but he's a leader for Man City. For the young guys and old guys, what he brings. He’s an incredible delight."

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra