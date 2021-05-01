What Pep Guardiola has said about Sergio Aguero after Crystal Palace victory

Pep Guardiola has described Sergio Aguero as an “incredible guy” as the outgoing striker scored his first ever goal at Selhurst Park, during Manchester City’s 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace.

Sergio Agüero, who started for just the third time this year on Saturday, opened the scoring with a stunning half volley to put the Blues within three points of a fifth Premier League title.

With the all-time club record goal-scorer's matches in a Manchester City shirt numbered, after announcing that he will depart at the end of the season in March, Saturday’s goal against Crystal Palace could once again prove to be title deciding.

Pep Guardiola, who has played Agüero 178 times since becoming Manchester City manager in 2016, was full of praise for the striker, as he told BT Sport post-match:

“What a goal, what an action, what a player, what a man. I'm incredibly delighted he's back. We're going to enjoy the last games with him, and he showed with his goal what he has, being what he is. I'm in love as a person. An incredible guy.”

Manchester City take a 2-1 aggregate lead into their Champions League semi-final second-leg versus PSG on Tuesday, and when asked if Agüero, who was an unused substitute at the Parc des Princes in midweek was ready for the match, the Catalan replied, “Of course, of course he's ready.”

Although Manchester City could win the title if Liverpool beat Manchester United on Sunday afternoon, Sergio Agüero may have the opportunity to win the title himself next weekend, when the Blues face Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium.

