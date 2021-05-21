Sports Illustrated home
What Pep Guardiola Has Said About Sergio Aguero Ahead of Final Man City Game

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has spoken out about what Sergio Aguero means to the club, ahead of the Argentine’s farewell match at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
Sergio Aguero will play his final home match for the club, after scoring 258 goals over ten years in the Premier League - making him Manchester City’s all-time leading goal scorer.

The Manchester City boss opened up on Sergio Aguero’s lasting legacy at the club, speaking in Friday’s press conference ahead of the Everton match.

"First of all, I said many times, he's incredibly nice, funny and humble."

"He's the legend he is, from Argentina and in this country it's so difficult to score goals for many years. I can't imagine how many more goals he would have scored if he was able to be fitter,” he said, as relayed by the Manchester Evening News’ Joe Bray.

He went on to say, “He was incredibly loved from the backroom staff, he's a very nice person and the quality of the player I can't add anything to the numbers, his performances when he was fit was incredible.”

Fortunately for Sergio Aguero, and some fans, 10,000 Manchester City supporters will file into the Etihad Stadium for the penultimate game of the 2020/2021 campaign, and will have the opportunity to give the star striker the send off that he deserves.

“Tomorrow, the 10,000 fans want to give him gratitude for what he has done for the club. Titles, numbers, performances."

There is an expectation that along with club captain Fernandinho, Sergio Aguero will lift the Premier League trophy in front of the Etihad faithful on Sunday afternoon - in what will be an emotional moment for all those associated with the football club.

