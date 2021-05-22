What Pep Guardiola Has Said About Sergio Aguero Ahead of Final Premier League Appearance

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has paid a final tribute to star striker Sergio Aguero in the club’s match programme ahead of the Argentine’s final home match for the club, on Sunday against Everton.

Sergio Aguero will leave the club as the all-time goal scorer, and will leave behind him a plethora of memorable moments that Manchester City supporters, and players alike will not soon forget.

Pep Guardiola, who has now won three Premier League titles with the Argentine since his arrival in the summer of 2016, paid tribute to Sergio Aguero ahead of the striker’s farewell match on Sunday afternoon.

“Sergio leaves us after an incredible 10 years at the club, during which time he has written his name into the history books not just of Manchester City and the Premier League, but football in England,” the Manchester City boss stated.

“He is an absolute legend and extraordinary player whose behaviour is that of the most humble and nicest human being - it is not easy to find those qualities. That’s why I love him and all the City fans do, too.”

He continued, “When one guy is beloved like he is by all our supporters, it is not just for scoring all those goals, it is because he brings more to the team. He is a special person.”

“What he has done in this club will remain forever and we want to finish at home in the best way possible and celebrate the Premier League trophy with him.”

It is yet undetermined if Sergio Aguero will start the match against Everton, or even feature in the club’s first ever Champions League final in just one weeks time.

However, Manchester City fans and club executives will be hoping there is one last moment of magic left in the club and Premier League legend’s boots.

