What Pep Guardiola has said about the Social Media Boycott in English football

Pep Guardiola has described the planned social media boycott as a “good initiative”, when asked about the decision for football organisations to take part in a weekend-long blackout, as a stand against online abuse.

Pep Guardiola has described the planned social media boycott as a “good initiative”, when asked about the decision for football organisations to take part in a weekend-long blackout, as a stand against online abuse.

On a weekend where Manchester City can potentially win the Premier League title; English footballing organisations, clubs, players and others have boycotted social media in an attempt to force social media companies to do more to stop online abuse.

From 3PM on Friday afternoon, until 23:59 on Monday, Manchester City are partaking in the social media boycott, as the Football Association asks for “significant action to bring to an end the vile discriminatory abuse players and many others have to endure on social media.”

READ MORE: Ilkay Gundogan fitness latest after PSG knock

READ MORE: Fabrizio Romano rules out 'advanced talks' with City and left-back

When asked in his pre-match press conference about the planned social media boycott, Pep Guardiola replied, “I'm not one to tell the players about their personal lives. They have to decide for themselves. Respect others like a normal position in our lives. What they want to do, they want to do.”

The Manchester City manager went on to say, “I speak for myself, maybe it is a drop of water in the ocean but at the same time it is a good initiative because everything is related to education. We're going to follow it!”

READ MORE: City official makes attempts to rebuild bridges following ESL fiasco

READ MORE: Ruben Dias provides wholesome account of meeting Pep the first time

Manchester City players including the likes of John Stones and Kevin De Bruyne, as well as Pep Guardiola's official account have taken to social media on Friday to announce that they will be part of the planned boycott, as the club travels to London to face Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra