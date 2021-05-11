What Pep Guardiola Has Said After Manchester City Win The Premier League Title

Pep Guardiola has described Manchester City’s 2020/21 Premier League title win as “the hardest one,” as his side were crowned Premier League champions for the third time in four years.

Despite Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Chelsea, Leicester's 2-1 victory over Manchester United confirmed the Blues’ fifth Premier League title on Tuesday evening, as Pep Guardiola spoke of how “this has been a season and a Premier League title like no other.”

Speaking on Tuesday evening, the Manchester City manager said, “This has been a season and a Premier League title like no other. This was the hardest one. We will always remember this season for the way that we won. I am so proud to be the manager here and of this group of players.”

Manchester City, who had to contend with no pre-season and a Coronavirus outbreak, have already played 57 matches this season in all competitions.

When speaking after the difficulties faced in this most extraordinary of campaigns, the Manchester City boss replied, “To come through this season – with all the restrictions and difficulties we’ve faced – and show the consistency we have is remarkable. It is relentless. Every single day, they are there, fighting for success, trying always to be better. They have been so, so resilient.”

Pep Guardiola went on to say, “That is equally true of each and every member of our backroom staff, who have worked tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure that our players are fully equipped to take on the unexpected challenges and new routines throughout such a turbulent year. Not forgetting, of course, all of the staff across our organisation who work to make this club the success it is.”

"Whether that’s been from the offices at the City Football Academy or working from home, the efforts of every employee in such trying circumstances have contributed to this achievement.”

Manchester City will now turn their attentions to the remainder of their scheduled Premier League fixtures, but also have a Champions League final on the horizon against Chelsea on May 29th.

