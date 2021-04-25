What Pep Guardiola has said after winning a FOURTH consecutive Carabao Cup

Pep Guardiola has hailed his 'amazing' Manchester City side as they won their fourth consecutive Carabao Cup at Wembley this afternoon.

The Blues were extremely dominant throughout and deserved the goal they managed to score almost 10 minutes from time. Aymeric Laporte rose highest from Phil Foden's the set piece to open the scoring, a goal that was enough to get them over the line.

Pep Guardiola have his initial reaction to yet another trophy; "We played to score and played really well. We are incredibly happy for the fact that to win the first title, four in a row in this competition."

"Especially the last 33 games we won 30. That is amazing in this period, lockdown, people suffering, different life. We play with incredible personality to try from the first minute to create chances. They have some minutes and counter attacks which were dangerous but in general we played really well."

Manchester City's goal did come from a set piece, something that Pep Guardiola admits is really unusual from his side, "[The goal] was good, we had a lot of corners, we're not strong in that way. The taker was good and it was a good goal."

"We don't have time to work, today the manager is the schedule, we don't have time. Just the principles to know what you have to do. Just recover, make the players ready and comfortable. Players who deserved to play today didn't play, it's tough but the schedule it what it is."

