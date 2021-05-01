What Pep Guardiola has told BT Sport ahead of Crystal Palace vs Man City

Pep Guardiola has stated that his squad required heavy rotation following the short turnaround from their clash against Paris Saint-Germain in the French capital on Wednesday night, as they take on Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

The Manchester City manager has made eight changes to the side that came back from a goal down to seal an advantage in the Champions League semi-final during midweek.

Speaking to BT Sport ahead of the game on Saturday afternoon, Guardiola spoke of the challenge posed by Roy Hodgson's side, the hectic fixture schedule, and the tiredness within his squad.

Pep Guardiola was asked whether the hectic fixture schedule this season was the hardest he has ever faced, and the City boss pointed out the short turnarounds between games.

"We have done like we have done the last two, three months, everybody has tried to be involved and play and of course we played just three days ago in Paris. The travel, some players are tired, exhausted and then some players are fresh with a lot of confidence because all of them are good players."

Pep Guardiola also stressed the importance of playing his players in the right position, even when heavily rotating his side, and he claimed that this should allow those players to 'express their quality' on the field.

"When we talk about tactics, we have to talk about the quality of the players. Players have other skills and other talents than others. We have to adapt the way we play, always to the quality of the players that are there. The rest is theories. What is important is the quality of the players. Put the players in the right positions where they feel comfortable to express their quality."

Crystal Palace have often been a tough opponent for Pep Guardiola since his arrival in England in the summer of 2016, securing a notable win at the Etihad Stadium courtesy of a stunning Andros Townsend winner not too long ago.

Guardiola was all too willing to credit Palace for the qualities they possess within their squad, stating, "Yes, especially they have every game was tough. This season, we won but previous season we lost and we draw."

He continued, "They have an experienced manager with a lot of personality. Every player knows what they have to do. We need two games to be champions. Winning today would be a good step forward."

