What Pep Guardiola is Aware of About Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea Side Ahead of Champions League Final

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has opened up on just how difficult it will be to break down, and contain, Chelsea in the upcoming Champions League final showdown between the two Premier League clubs.

The Manchester City boss was honest about his assessment of Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea side, and believes they can cause a lot of problems for the Premier League champions in the Porto final.

“Chelsea create problems for all the teams, difficult to stop them. Their set up, wide in the sides and depth. They are so close the distances between players,” he said in a press conference leading up to the weekend’s match in Porto.

He continued, “They play really good in the pockets, in behind. Create problems for all teams not us. Congratulations the two games they beat us, another competition, another final. We will see what happens.”

Defensive solidity has been the hallmark of Manchester City’s success this season. However, Pep Guardiola believes that defending a tricky Chelsea side will be a difficult task.

“Maybe I explain not well; when they have the ball it's difficult to control them because of their players so close, like their holding midfielders move perfectly. They make the pitch so wide with wing-backs and so deep with Werner,” Guardiola explained.

He went on to say, “They move perfectly with Pulisic and Mount with pockets, they are so direct with the ball. I saw this morning their game against Villa, they played good, controlled the game, the process they do, they do so well."

"It's a final of the Champions League, I couldn't expect a less tough opponent. We know it, okay, we're going to face them, knowing what we have to do to beat them.”

“I'm more concerned what we have to do with the ball. If our strategy without the ball, and the strategy from day one with the ball, that is what we will do.”

One man for Manchester City that could cause Chelsea problems of their own is Phil Foden, who has emerged as one of the club’s key players this season - even at just the tender age of 20.

His manager reflected on the development of the Englishman over this season.

“We cannot expect one player 17 years old will be the same player at 20. If he was the same player he wouldn't have played the minutes this season.”

“He's grown up, he's ready, he's playing good this season, we'll see he has the chance to play the final,” Guardiola said.

